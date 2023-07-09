  • Menu
Modi is an awe-inspiring leader: Pradeep Rao

Warangal: Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao who was among the BJP top leaders who welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to media persons on the sidelines of the Vijay Sankalp Sabha at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda Saturday.

He said that the infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore including wagon manufacturing unit (Rs 520 crore) and four laning of Warangal-Karimnagar section NH-563 (Rs 2,150 crore), and four-lane Greenfield highway (163G) of Mancherial – Warangal section (Rs 3,440 crore) would augur well for the economic growth of Warangal. “Modi’s presence in Warangal was awe-inspiring to the BJP cadres.

The BJP will end the BRS rule in the State,” he said. Pradeep Rao is an aspiring candidate to contest from the Warangal East Assembly constituency.

