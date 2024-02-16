  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Mulugu: All arrangements in place for Medaram fair says Anasuya Sitakka

Mulugu: All arrangements in place for Medaram fair says Anasuya Sitakka
x
Highlights

The new committee of the newly formed Medaram Trust Board was sworn in here on Thursday

Mulugu : The new committee of the newly formed Medaram Trust Board was sworn in here on Thursday. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Sitakka attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government has made all the arrangements so that the devotees who come to Medaram Jatara do not face any inconvenience. “Devotees have been coming in lakhs for the last few months to have the darshan of the mother. In view of the approaching fair, our officials are ready in all ways, the chairman of the new committee and the directors should coordinate all the fair and make the fair a success,” the Minsiter said.

President Paidakula Ashok and Congress party state and district block mandal and village leaders, activists and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X