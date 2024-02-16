Mulugu: All arrangements in place for Medaram fair says Anasuya Sitakka

Mulugu : The new committee of the newly formed Medaram Trust Board was sworn in here on Thursday. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Sitakka attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government has made all the arrangements so that the devotees who come to Medaram Jatara do not face any inconvenience. “Devotees have been coming in lakhs for the last few months to have the darshan of the mother. In view of the approaching fair, our officials are ready in all ways, the chairman of the new committee and the directors should coordinate all the fair and make the fair a success,” the Minsiter said.

President Paidakula Ashok and Congress party state and district block mandal and village leaders, activists and others were present on the occasion.