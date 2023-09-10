Mulugu: Collector Ila Tripathi reviews voter list revision work

Mulugu: District Collector Tripathi held a review meeting with officials on voter list revision here on Saturday.

On this occasion, the District Collector himself examined the double entries in the voter lists as members of the clusters in the district.

On this occasion, the objections and grievances that have been resolved so far, and those that are still pending, have been ordered to be submitted to the polling center and mandals.

She said as part of voter list amendment, special attention should be given to objections and complaints received during special campaign days on voter registration and amendment etc. The voter registration rate of the elderly should increase. Also registration of tribal, Chenchu voters, voting details of those above 80 years, disabled, third gender should be focused.