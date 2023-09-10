Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Mulugu: Collector Ila Tripathi reviews voter list revision work
Ila Tripathi order that all the objections should be resolved expeditiously
Mulugu: District Collector Tripathi held a review meeting with officials on voter list revision here on Saturday.
On this occasion, the District Collector himself examined the double entries in the voter lists as members of the clusters in the district.
On this occasion, the objections and grievances that have been resolved so far, and those that are still pending, have been ordered to be submitted to the polling center and mandals.
She said as part of voter list amendment, special attention should be given to objections and complaints received during special campaign days on voter registration and amendment etc. The voter registration rate of the elderly should increase. Also registration of tribal, Chenchu voters, voting details of those above 80 years, disabled, third gender should be focused.