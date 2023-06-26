Mulugu likely to get Kendriya Vidyalaya

Mulugu: If all goes well, the Union Ministry of Education is to give green signal for the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Mulugu. KVs are most sought-after institutions due to their reputation in imparting quality education to the students. According to the information, a Central team would visit Mulugu on June 28. The team will assess necessary infrastructure available in Mulugu for the establishment of the KV.

It’s learnt that D Manjunath, the Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which operates KV schools in the country, had written a letter to the Mulugu district collector about the Central team visit. The Central team will inspect the land earmarked for the KV, and it will also assess the possibility of running the classes from a makeshift edifice from this academic year. It may be mentioned here that KendriyaVidyalayas will have spacious classrooms with well-equipped laboratories and libraries. In addition to them, the KVs will also have auditoriums, medical facilities, a canteen and sports amenities.

Priority will be given to the children of Central government employees and ex-servicemen in the admissions. The children of employees of the Central government sector and State government organisations will be given second and third preference in the admissions; followed by the remaining students, it’s learnt. It may be recalled here that Prof A Sitaram Naik had pursued the Centre for setting up KV in Mulugu, during his stint as the Mahabubabad MP.