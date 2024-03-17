Live
Mulugu: Seethakka inaugurates various development programmes
Highlights
Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) laid foundation stones for several key development programmes in various villages of Govindaraopet Mandal, Mulugu district on Saturday.
Mulugu : Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) laid foundation stones for several key development programmes in various villages of Govindaraopet Mandal, Mulugu district on Saturday. During the event, Seethakka spoke about the government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that the launch of these programmes is a testament to this goal.
“Looking ahead, the government plans to introduce additional welfare schemes, focusing on infrastructure development such as road construction, school establishments, community halls, and temple renovations in villages like Machapuram, Chalvayi, Gossangi, Govindaraopet, and Pasara,” she said.
