Narsampet gets piped gas

Warangal/Hanumakonda: It was a hectic day for the IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao who is on a one-day whirlwind tour of erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday. He laid foundation stone for the construction of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administrative building, council hall, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) etc. He also inaugurated the smart roads constructed under the Smart City Mission and the renovated Warangal Regional Library.

In Narsampet, KTR launched piped natural gas (PNG) supply to 12,600 households in Narsampet constituency. It may be mentioned here that the GSPL India Transco limited laid a pipeline from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district (AP) to Ramagundam for supply of the natural gas.

The MEIL Engineering and Infrastructure Limited was granted authorization for distribution of gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transportation purposes. The customers can avail this cost effective facility as the company is providing gas at comparatively cheaper price of Rs 600 for 45 days.

KTR said that the Narsampet is the only constituency that has piped natural gas for houses and the credit goes to MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.