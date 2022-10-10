Nation wants TS model development: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Both the BJP and the Congress have been trying to gain political mileage by instigating communal tension among the public, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the construction of Tahsildar's office at Pedda Vangara in Thorrur division on Sunday, he criticised the BJP and the Congress for feigning ignorance to the development taking place in Telangana. "None of the States ruled by the BJP or Congress are on par with Telangana in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes," Errabelli pointed out. Moreover, the BJP-led Central government was trying to trouble the farmers by stopping free power supply to agriculture, he added.

The whole nation is looking at KCR and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after learning of the kind of impressive development that took place in Telangana, Errabelli said. People want Telangana model development and they are ready to dislodge the BJP at the Centre, he said. To fulfill the aspirations of the people, KCR transformed TRS into BRS to go national, he added.

The minister distributed cheques worth around Rs 6 crore bank linkage loans to 107 self-help groups (SHGs) belonging to Pedda Vangara mandal. Mahabubabad district collector K Shashanka, Sarpanch VD Laxmi, MPTC E Rajeshwari and ZPTC Sriram Jythirmayee were among others present.

Later, Errabelli on his way to Warangal from Palakurthi constituency stopped near Errabelligudem under Nellikuduru mandal seeing some local fishermen. He interacted with them and also tried his hand at fishing. Errabelli said that almost all the tanks in the region were full to the brim after the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). He said that KLIP and Mission Kakatiya sparked a blue revolution in the State, thus helping the economy of the fishermen community.