National Institute of Technology Warangal bags two prestigious projects

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), which bagged the ‘Advanced Transport Modelling and Simulation for National Highways in India’ project is to assist the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and University of New South Wales (UNSW), in the compilation of indigenous research and applications on transportation modeling and simulation, application of models developed and data collection.

IAHE has already signed an agreement with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, in setting up a ‘Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS). This R&D project is for capacity building, technology transfer and creation of an enabling environment for establishment of CATTS. NITW will be associated with IAHE in CATTS as the second premier institute; IIT Roorkee being the first premier institute.

The project that is worth around Rs 2.3 crore is to ensure the parameters investigated in the model developed by UNSW are as per Indian conditions and as per scope of CA with UNSW. To explore the transferability of the countrywide CGE model to the regional level. To collaborate with foreign partner UNSW as well as Indian Institute, IITR regularly facilitates them with data collection, development, calibration, validation of the model. To Collaborate with UNSW on education, training, and workshops, etc. The timeframe of the project is three years and the study team includes Prof. CSRK Prasad, Dr. KB Raghuram, Dr. KVR Ravi Shankar & Dr. Arpan Meha The NITW also bagged an Industry Sponsored Consultancy Project on ‘Benefit Monitoring Evaluation of Flyovers, Grade Separators, New Link Roads and CRMP in GHMC - as the consultancy service from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).