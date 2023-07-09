NH from Mancherial to Warangal: Manthani MLA demands for fair compensation to farmers

Peddapalli: AICC Secretary, Manthani MLA, Duddilla Sridhar Babu wanted enhanced compensation to farmers in the villages of Manthani constituency Peddpalli district for lands to be acquired for the National Highway to be built from Mancherial to Warangal.

He wanted Rs 25 lakh compensation per acre, 10 lakh for bore wells and 4 lakh for pipelines rather than the rate proposed by the government. He mailed a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State Road Transport Minister and State Road and Buildings Minister, Chief Secretary and the district Collector.

Sridhar Babu said that farmers in Manthani Constituency areas like Oddedu, Adavisreerampur, Muttaram, Sarvaram, Kajipally, Lakkaram, Machappet, Nawabpet, Begumpet, Adivarampet, Rajapur, Ramayyapalli, Puttapaka, Nagarampalli, Kannala, Vempadu, Pandulapalli, Nagaram and other villages should provided fair compensation.

Government should look into the objections of the farmers in the villages and do justice to them. The land acquired by the government for the road is quality fertile agricultural land. Farmers grow two crops, completely dependent on agriculture and families woul be forced to stay on the roads due to the construction of this road, he said.

As mentioned in the initial notification issued for land acquisition by the Govt. vide SO1015 (E) dated 02.03.2021, the lands are dry lands. Due to this land acquisition, many families are losing 90 percent of their agricultural lands. As an alternative to such people, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh per acre should be given by the government.

There are many land problems for years which are not resolved till date. All the land issues under the prohibited land in all the villages should be resolved. If the government pays compensation only on the value of the land fixed by the government, it would be a total robbery of the farmer. So the farmer has to give the same amount of land or land of similar value elsewhere, Sridhar Babu said.