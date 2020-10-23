NIT Warangal gets digital library

Warangal: NIT Warangal (NITW) Director Prof N V Ramana Rao inaugurated a digital library and web online public access catalogue (OPAC) at the NITW campus here on Friday. Thanks to the NITW Central Library which initiated it for the benefit of faculty, students and research scholars. Prof Rao said that the digital library, OPAC, faculty information system services would be very useful to the students and as well as faculty especially at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc. He appreciated the efforts of the NITW Central library for taking up the initiative.

Librarian Dr K Veeranajaneyulu said that OPAC was available only over the intranet, through which users can browse the catalogue of print resources available in the Central library at NIT Campus, Warangal. An open source link of e-books was also provided in this OPAC.

During the prevailing Covid -19 situation, students and faculty were not able to access open e-resource links provided through the OPAC. Hence, Web-OPAC is implemented using cloud computing to overcome the access problem. The central library has implemented a new faculty information system under the India information network system (IRINS) to showcase the academic and research activities of the institute. The Central Library has acquired and installed 48 new computers with higher configuration, he said. NITW Registrar S Govardan Rao, Deans Prof. K V Jayakumar, Prof. Venu Gopal, Prof. S Srinivasa Rao, Prof. C S R K Prasad and Prof. Bangaru were among others present.