NITW: Girl caught with fake rank card

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, authorities caught a girl student seeking admission into B.Tech programme by producing forged rank card and allotment letter. Although the authorities noticed it during the certificate verification process on Wednesday, they revealed it on Thursday. The NITW officials said that the issue was reported to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

According to information, a girl from Maharashtra altered her rank that was close to five lakhs to 50,000. She also produced a forged allotment letter. Prof. A. Sarat Babu, Dean Academic, NITW, said that the issue is with the CSAB and they have not filed any police case against the wrongdoer. The officials who refused to share the details of the girl advised the students not to trust the touts who promise them to fetch seats. The ongoing verification process which started on August 28 is to end on September 1.

Sources said that an on-line gang was involved in making the forged rank cards and allotment letters. A similar incident was reported in Rourkela NIT, where three students produced fake rank and allotment letters to the authorities. In that case, the CSAB authorities registered cases against the students.