Nizamabad: Congress rallies forces behind Vinay

Nizamabad : It was a jubilant atmosphere through the Nandipet Mandal on Saturday as a series of villages, including Siddapur, Wannel Kay, Kudavandpur, Jo, Thondakur, and Macherla, enthusiastically welcomed Congress candidate, Vinay’s campaign. This warm reception was part of the ongoing ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ki Vinay’ campaign, which has ignited the hopes of the women in these villages.

Residents of these villages expressed their determination to rally behind the Congress party in the upcoming elections, with the shared goal of securing a resounding victory. Vinay, who is warmly addressed as ‘anna’, articulated his stance on the political landscape in the region.

He firmly asserted, “The BRS party, represented by Jeevan Reddy, has made minimal contributions to the development of our village. It is the Congress party that has been the driving force behind the progress we’ve witnessed. The current distribution of cookers and sarees seems like a desperate attempt to sway the electorate with fear tactics.”

He continued, “Our commitment is to prioritise genuine development over mere giveaways. We are dedicated to advancing the well-being and prosperity of our communities.”