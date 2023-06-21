Nizamabad: MLA Ganesh Begala inaugurates newly developed government schools

Nizamabad : MLA Ganesh Begala inaugurated the government schools developed under the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi-Mana Basti Mana Badi” programme here on Tuesday.

The MLA said that Ellamma Gutta Primary School was developed at a cost of Rs 25.8 lakh in Nizamabad. Similarly, Vinayak Nagar Primary School was developed at a cost of Rs 30.81 lakh. He explained that basic facilities have been developed in VengalraoNagar High Schools.

He said that Chief Minister KCR is providing mid-day meal with thin rice to the students studying in government schools. The MLA said that they will be providing copper jawa in government schools.

He said the schools were in dilapidated condition under the rule of the united Andhra Pradesh and today they have a new dream.