Nizamabad: MP Arvind reprimands EE Shankar for tardy progress of ROB

Nizamabad: Expressing anger over tardy progress of “Adavi Mamidipalli” railway over bridge, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said pressure should be mounted on the contractor to expedite the construction work or else the contractor should be blacklisted.

MP Arvind paid a surprise visit to the construction works of ‘Adivimamidipalli’ ROB. He expressed his displeasure over the slow progress of the work despite the release of Rs 14 crore by the Central government to the state government for the construction of the ROB.

The MP called Deputy EE Shankar and asked him the reason for stopping the construction work of the bridge. Deputy EE Shankar struggled to explain that the work was going on. Arvind angrily reprimanded Shankar and asked, “what are you doing without monitoring the contractors”. Arvind reminded that in the review done by him four to five months ago, he had suggested that the concerned contractor who was doing the work slowly should be blacklisted. He expressed his anger as to why no action had been taken so far.

He called MPEE Kantaiah who was not satisfied with the explanation of Deputy EE.

While explaining the actual situation, the EE explained that the work would gain momentum in the coming weeks, and the MP ordered him to hand over the progress of the work done week by week.