Live
- Eleven Muslim girls allegedly arrested at Secunderabad Railway Station
- Pawan Kalyan performs Pooja at Annavaram, holds talks with cadre ahead of Varahi yatra
- FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale
- Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together
- Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise
- Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention
- CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad
- Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!
Nizamabad: MP Arvind reprimands EE Shankar for tardy progress of ROB
Nizamabad: Expressing anger over tardy progress of “Adavi Mamidipalli” railway over bridge, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said pressure should be mounted...
Nizamabad: Expressing anger over tardy progress of “Adavi Mamidipalli” railway over bridge, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said pressure should be mounted on the contractor to expedite the construction work or else the contractor should be blacklisted.
MP Arvind paid a surprise visit to the construction works of ‘Adivimamidipalli’ ROB. He expressed his displeasure over the slow progress of the work despite the release of Rs 14 crore by the Central government to the state government for the construction of the ROB.
The MP called Deputy EE Shankar and asked him the reason for stopping the construction work of the bridge. Deputy EE Shankar struggled to explain that the work was going on. Arvind angrily reprimanded Shankar and asked, “what are you doing without monitoring the contractors”. Arvind reminded that in the review done by him four to five months ago, he had suggested that the concerned contractor who was doing the work slowly should be blacklisted. He expressed his anger as to why no action had been taken so far.
He called MPEE Kantaiah who was not satisfied with the explanation of Deputy EE.
While explaining the actual situation, the EE explained that the work would gain momentum in the coming weeks, and the MP ordered him to hand over the progress of the work done week by week.