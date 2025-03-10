OH NO! Kakatiya-era doorway faces demolition

Warangal: Notwithstanding their heritage value, many Kakatiya era sculptures are languishing in oblivion due to official apathy and lack of understanding over the bygone era.

Once the doorway of the Shivalayam (old) located in Brahmanwada in Hanumakonda, believed to have been constructed some 800 years ago, seems to be in danger of being demolished due to road widening. The doorway had already lost its connectivity to the temple when the local authorities laid a road in between the temple and doorway a few decades ago.

The Kakatiya-era doorway is an architectural marvel. The doorway is composed of a sill, two vertical jambs and a beautifully carved lintel.

Dr E Sivanagireddy, consultant Archaeologist and CEO of the Pleach India Foundation, and Aravind Arya, a Heritage Activist and Secretary of Warangal-based heritage organisation TORCH, told The Hans India, “It’s high time that the Archeological Department take measures to protect the doorway by taking it to the notice of the district collector.

The doorway should be transplanted in the Shivalayam. The doorway needs to be cleaned with chemicals to restore the original features.”