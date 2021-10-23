One way to wean poor away from alcoholism

We live in a society where a majority of people always look at governments to roll out welfare schemes. This is what the governments also want to have people in their grip.

Politicians throw sops in bits and pieces to create and keep their vote-bank intact.

Linking Aadhaar to sale of liquor is a good idea but the politicians and the government should come forward and take a firm decision that they will not extend benefits of schemes to those who consume liquor just as they have decided to deny benefits of Rythu Bandhu to those who cultivate Ganja.

There is no point in providing sops to those people who spend a lot of money on liquor at the cost of their families.

– Ramchander, Warangal