Palakurthi: Call to give a chance to Congress

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini urged the people to give a chance to prove her capabilities. Campaigning in Kodakandla mandal on Saturday, she said that the people gave power to the BRS twice but that party failed to ensure the all-round development of Telangana.

Given an opportunity, the Congress will show its might, she said, exposing the failures of the KCR Government. The BRS Government failed to fulfil its promises such as double bedroom houses, Gruhalaxmi, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu etc, Yashaswini said. There is no future to the BRS after November 30, the polling date, she said. “I am here to serve the people. I will spend my salary for the development of the constituency if I am elected,” Yashaswini said.