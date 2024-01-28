Live
Just In
Palakurthi: ‘Rural development key to success’
“Rural development is key to the nation’s economy,” Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said.
Palakurthi (Jangaon) : “Rural development is key to the nation’s economy,” Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Inaugurating gram panchayat buildings at Fatepur and Madipally villages under Thorrur mandal on Saturday, she said that the gram panchayats play a vital role in the economic development of the rural areas.
Referring to the implementation of ‘Six Guarantees’, Yashaswini said that Congress is committed to fulfilling all its election promises. “Two of the Six Guarantees – Free travel for women in RTC buses and enhancement in the Rajiv Aarogyasri insurance scheme,” the MLA said. She told the people to meet her anytime if they face any problems.
Palakurthi constituency in-charge H Jhansi Reddy, ZPTC Mangalampally Srinivas, MPP T Chinna Anjaiah, I Shyamsundar Reddy and S Santhosh Kumar were among others present.