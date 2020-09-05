Peddi Sudarshan Reddy hits back at BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's remarks

Narsampet (Warangal Rural): Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Friday came down heavily on BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, accusing the latter of making derogatory comments against him and the TRS party. It may be mentioned here that Sanjay, at a meeting in Mahabubabad district on Thursday, had accused the TRS leaders of grabbing forest lands worth crores of rupees.

Speaking to media persons here, Reddy advised the BJP State chief to withdraw his remarks or else face the legal consequences. Sanjay has no idea over the land dispute between the forest department and a private person, yet he chose to pass comment on it, which is unfortunate, Reddy said. "Neither myself, nor the TRS has nothing to do with the land disputes, Reddy said, daring the BJP leaders to substantiate their argument.

The MLA said that he had never resorted to mudslinging against his predecessors even though the constituency remained backward for decades.

Reddy questioned the BJP leaders why not invite their State chief to the isolation centre being run by him in Narsampet.

"Why not former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, who claims himself in the forefront of many agitations in bringing Godavari river waters to Narsampet, responded when the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) asked to stall the projects on Godavari," the MLA pointed out.

BJP needs to open its eyes to see the development in the State, he said. MTRS Town President Naini Narsaiah were present.