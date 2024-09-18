People breathing the air of freedom, finally

Warangal: Finally, the people clinched their right to question the government after Congress assumed power, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. He unfurled the national flag, commemorating September 17, the day Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union, as Praja Palana Dinotsavam (people’s governance day). “People broke the shackles of suppression which they experienced during the decade-long regime of the previous rulers,” Ponguleti said, explaining the efforts of the Congress government to ensure accelerated growth of the State.

He reeled out the measures taken by the government to restore normalcy after the heavy rains created havoc in the State. “Even though the previous government has left the State in the debt trap, we are focused on fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” he added.

Later, ministers Ponguleti and Konda Surekha inaugurated the Rs 41 lakh single donor platelet (SDP) machine at the MGM Hospital. The ministers said that the installation of SDP would be helpful for poor patients. The ministers also inaugurated the upgraded dialysis centre at the PMSSY super specialty hospital in Kakatiya Medical College.

Reviewing the progress of developmental works in Warangal West constituency, Ponguleti said that efforts are on to ensure the all-round growth of Warangal, especially in the education and health sectors. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Warangal on October 2.

Konda Surekha expressed confidence that the CM

will resolve all the issues – revival of Mamnoor airport and dumping yard - entangling the development of Warangal.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy urged the ministers to lay special focus on MGM Hospital development. He also urged them to take stringent action against the land grabbers who encroached upon parks and other public places in the city.

Earlier, Minister Konda Surekha took part as the chief guest at the Praja Palana Dinotsavam in Hanumakonda Collectorate. She elucidated the welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP K Kavya, legislators Baswaraj Saraiah, K R Nagaraju, Donthi Madhava Reddy, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, district collector Satya Sarada and DCP Ravinder were among others present.