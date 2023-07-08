PM Modi to lay stone for wagon mfg unit today

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal on Saturday, according to official sources. Modi would visit the famous Bhadrakali temple here before attending the events and would also address a public meeting later, they said.



This would be Modi's third visit this year to the poll-bound Telangana. He earlier visited the state in January and April.

Newly appointed state BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with senior leaders is overseeing the arrangements for Prime Minister's programmes, the sources said.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit, Kazipet to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The modern wagon manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity.

He said the state party was pinning high hopes on Modi’s address which would give a clear direction to the party on the roadmap for the rank and file.

While stating that time has come for the people to send the BRS packing, Kishan Reddy said the BRS government is thriving on collecting percentages and commissions at a time the country is forging ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India has become a haven for new investors. Several multinational companies from across the globe are showing interest in investing in the Indian states while the state is neck deep in corruption, he said.

He said the BJP is the only hope for the people in Telangana who have been struggling under KCR and his family rule.

The BJP has no understanding with the BRS, Reddy said, appealing to the people not to trust the misinformation spread by some leaders with vested interests.

Kishan Reddy said, “In fact, the BRS appears to have some understanding with the Congress.” The BRS supported the Congress nominee in the Presidential elections, he recalled and said undoubtedly, the DNA of the BRS and the Congress is the same.