PV steered India out of grave economic crisis

Warangal: It’s better late than never. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao (fondly known as PV) who shaped India’s economy finally conferred Bharat Ratna on Friday, the country’s highest civilian award, posthumously.

PV became the unlikely Prime Minister of India in 1991 at a time when the nation was in a deep economic crisis. The other big challenge before him then was he had to run a minority government. However, against the odds he emerged victorious in running a minority government for a full term. It’s no exaggeration to say that his political manoeuvering skills earned him the sobriquet ‘Chanakya’, rightly.

A loyal Congressman right through his political career rose through the ranks to become the first prime minister of the country from southern India and also the first from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete a full five-year term. Popularly known as PV, he was born into a Telugu Brahmin family at Lakinepally village in Warangal district in Telangana on June 28, 1921. At the age of 3 years, he was adopted by P. Ranga Rao and Rukminamma couple of Vangara village in neighbouring Karimnagar district.

An active freedom fighter, who joined full-time politics after Independence, held several diverse portfolios in the Cabinets of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The polyglot also made his mark as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for his land reforms and strict implementation of land ceiling acts in the Telangana region.

PV, who hailed from an agrarian family, had several firsts. He was the first Prime Minister from the South and also the first from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete a full five-year term. He died at the age of 83.

Meanwhile, the residents of Vangara and Laknepally appeared ecstatic upon learning about the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award to PV.