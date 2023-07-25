Rajanala gifts tomatoes to people on KTR b’day

Warangal: Doing something special on special occasions has become a habit for the former SAAP Director and BRS leader Rajanala Srihari. On Monday, he distributed a gift hamper containing tomatoes to the poor people in the city on the occasion of 47th birthday of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao. Rajanala Srihari’s gesture comes in as a huge surprise especially at a time when the tomato prices are sky high.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajanala Srihari eulogised KTR for his efforts to bring multinational companies to the State; thereby providing a lot of employment to the youth. “KTR is a visionary leader, and I hope he will become the Chief Minister in the near future,” Rajanala Srihari said. BRS leaders Kathula Abhilash, Polepaka Prasad, maganti Siva Prasad, Rajasekhar, Sva Patel, Kumar and Sanju were among others present.