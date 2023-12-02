Rajanna Sircilla: Elaborate arrangements made for vote counting

Rajanna Sircilla : In adherence to Election Commission guidelines, district officials have meticulously organised arrangements to ensure the seamless counting of votes for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Social Welfare Gurukul School in Baddenapalli village, Tangallapally mandal, has been designated as the counting venue for both Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies. The counting process is scheduled to commence at 8 am on December 3, with full results expected to be declared later in the evening on the same day.

To facilitate efficient counting, separate centres within the school have been established for Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies. Each constituency will have tables arranged at a rate of 14+1.

The initial focus of the counting process will be on postal ballots. For Vemulawada assembly constituency, three tables will be allocated, ensuring completion in a single round. Similarly, Sircilla Assembly Constituency will have four tables for postal ballot counting, expected to conclude within one round.

At each counting table, a dedicated team comprising a Counting Supervisor, Counting Assistant, and a Micro Observer will work collaboratively. The EVM vote counting process is estimated to require 21 rounds for Sircilla Assembly Constituency and 19 rounds for Vemulawada Assembly Constituency.

Security measures have been intensified at the strong rooms where the EVMs are securely stored. Local police, armed reserve, and central forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the premises. Access to the strong rooms is restricted to individuals authorised by the Election Commission, with round-the-clock surveillance and heightened security measures in place.