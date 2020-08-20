Rajiv Gandhi remembered on his 76th birth anniversary

Warangal: The Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Warangal DCC President N Rajender Reddy recalled the contributions of the late leader.

"Rajiv ji who became the youngest prime minister of the country at age 40 was a true visionary. He was responsible for the technological revolution in the country," Reddy said.

He said that the former PM strengthened the panchayats so the decision making could be decentralisation at the grassroots. Rajiv ji reduced the age for voting from 21 to 18, thereby bringing the youth onboard into active politics.

TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash, Bathini Srinivas Rao and Embadi Ravinder were among others who remembered Rajiv gandhi's contribution in the development of the country. Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.