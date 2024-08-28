Ramappa’s beauty enthralls Governor

Mulugu: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that Ramappa Temple is magnificently built and the temple architecture is aesthetically attractive.

As part of his visit to Mulugu district on Tuesday, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma along with Panchayat Raj Minister Anasuya Seethakka visited Ramappa Temple. The Governor received the guard of honour from the police on the temple premises.

Vedic scholars of the temple welcomed Jishnu Dev Varma with traditional ceremonies. After visiting Rudreshwar, the Governor performed special pujas. Vedic scholars honoured the Governor with silk robes in the mandapam of the temple and offered blessings and theertha prasadam. Later, Professor Panduranga Rao explained the special features of the temple, namely the brick floating on the water, especially to the Governor. The history of the temple, the architecture and beauty of the temple were explained to the Governor by the guide.

Later, the Governor told the media that he was very happy to visit the Ramappa temple, which is recognized as a world heritage, because of its history, sculpture, and beauty. Irrigation department EE Ramappa lake area and other details were explained to the Governor through a map.

Bhadrachalam Member of Legislative Assembly Tellum Venkata Rao, Bhupalappalli Member of Legislative Assembly Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Governor Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham, District Collector TS Diwakar and SP Sabarish were also present.