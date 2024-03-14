Live
Rangareddy: Visveswara Reddy unfurls BJP flag
Rangareddy : Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy inaugurated the BJP flag in Chakaligudem village under Chevella Assembly constituency in Moinabad mandal on Wednesday.
Visveswara Reddy underscored the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Modi government in rural areas. He emphasized that while State governments have often overlooked village development, continued support for the BJP, symbolized by the lotus, would ensure comprehensive progress for villages and the nation as a whole.
Participating in another event in Shabad, Visveswara Reddye mphasized the importance of drinking pure water to combat health issues. He inaugurated the Community Water Purification Center established at Manmarri village and paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.
Addressing the attendees, Konda Visveswara Reddy stressed the significance of consuming boiled and cooled water for maintaining good health. He recommended a daily intake of at least three to four liters of water.
The event witnessed the presence of various local leaders and activists, including former MLA KS Ratnam, Sarpanch S Suhasini Satyanarayana, Deputy Sarpanch Gudikadi Gopal, and a multitude of others, who joined in to support the cause.