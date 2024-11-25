Revanth is a liar: Errabelli

Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has once again proved that he is a liar, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons in Mahabubabad on Sunday, he said that Revanth changed his tack after the farmers in Lagacherla opposed part of their lands to the proposed pharma city. “Revanth now says that he wanted to acquire land for the industrial corridor after the locals supported by the BRS opposed the pharma city. Unfortunately, Revanth didn’t feel shy about hoodwinking the people in his constituency,” Errabelli said.

He found fault with the CM for not speaking to the farmers and foisting false cases against them. He alleged that attacks against tribals increased since the Congress took over the reins of the State.

Revanth who is scared of Maha Dharna led by BRS working president KTR in Mahabubabad tried to stop it; however, the High Court granted permission. The protest will take place at Dharna Chowk from 11 am to 2 pm, he added. It’s ridiculous that Revanth who cannot handle KTR and Harish Rao is demanding KCR to come out, Errabelli said. Instead of making rounds to Delhi, Revanth should focus on governance, and uphold the decorum of the Chief Minister post, Errabelli said.