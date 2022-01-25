Rs 143 crore plan to check flooding in Warangal

Warangal: Finding a permanent solution to flooding in Greater Warangal remained a pipedream for the denizens. Notwithstanding the fact that even a modest rain could force normal life to go to helter-skelter in the city; the authorities are yet to amend the age-old problem. A customary visit by the ruling party leaders and a promise to address the problem is what happens whenever it rains and inundates colonies. Nothing significant happens thereafter.



Municipal Administration and Urban development K T Rama Rao, who made a whirlwind survey of flood-affected areas in Greater Warangal after that mid-August 2020 torrential rains, promised to put an end to the woes of the denizens. Thereafter, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) launched a special drive to demolish the illegal structures that have come up on nalahs (drains). After more than one and a half year, the problem still persists.

With emphasis on saving several colonies from deluge in Warangal East constituency, its MLA Nannapuneni Narender sought the authorities to chalk out a plan. Against this backdrop, the Baldia has finally come up with Rs 143-crore proposal. The plan is to expand the course of Bondivagu (stream) that carries runoff into Bhadrakali pond. For this to happen, the officials need to know the volume of flood waters coming from Bestamcheruvu, Rangasaipet, Bhattupally, New Shayampet and other tanks.

As per the plan, irrigation officials want to expand Bondivagu stream by more than 100 feet. This apart, the officials have plans to construct protection walls along the drains carrying rainwaters from Rangasaipet, Ursu Ranga Samudram, Maddelakunta and other tanks. Speaking to The Hans India, Nannapuneni Narender said, "The plan will save several colonies located in four divisions of the GMWC from inundation. It's going to be a permanent solution."