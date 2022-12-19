Satyarthi heaps praise on Warangal court

Warangal: The onus is on every citizen to protect the rights of children, Nobel Peace Laureate and crusader of child rights Kailash Satyarthi said.

Speaking at a judiciary programme organised on the premises of Warangal Bar Association in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Satyarthi heaped praise on Warangal court for resolving 146 Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) cases out of a total 256 cases. He expressed satisfaction over the 40 per cent conviction rate achieved by the investigating officers.

Stating that a whopping 92.60 per cent of POCSO cases were pending countrywide, he appreciated the measures taken by the the State government for the protection of child rights.

"There was a significant rise in child abuse cases during the Covid-19 pandemic. The phenomenon is not just restricted to India but the world has witnessed it. It's time for the people's representatives, officials and NGOs to coordinate with each other to stop the malaise of child abuse," Satyarthi said.

He also emphasised the need for sensitising people especially children about the child abuse and remedies available. The children must know where they get solace from child abuse, he asserted. He also stressed the need for organising programmes related to child rights. The role of parents is also important in sensitising their children about their rights. The victims should get immediate compensation besides support from the society.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasised the need for establishing POCSO courts in all the districts. Referring to child marriages, he held the family elders responsible for the malady. Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar explained the measures being taken by the State government for the protection of child rights and child safety.