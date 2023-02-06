Save nation from BJP: Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: The nation is facing a biggest challenge from the fascist policies of the BJP, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Bharat Bachao seminar organised by the Intellectual Forum at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he said that the BJP has been making a mockery of democracy ever since it came to power while urging the people to raise their voice and to save the nation from BJP and its policies.

"The BJP has been playing communal card by stoking fear and prejudice. As if this was not enough, the saffron party is dethroning the democratically elected (State) governments by poaching the people's representatives," Vinay said.

He alleged that the BJP-led Central Government is hell-bent on privatising several public sector units (PSUs); thereby to benefit the Ambanis and Adanis. "The time has come for the intellectuals to raise their voice against the policies of the BJP," Vinay said.

Chief guest Dr MF Gopinath spoke on the action plan of the Bharat Bachao. Social analyst A Narasimha Reddy explained about the crisis faced by the PSUs and industries after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy has all praise for the Bharat Bachao programme. He emphasised the need for stopping the policies of the RSS-BJP combo. The divisive politics of the BJP pushed the nation into a crisis. The onus is on every citizen to protect the country from the clutches of the BJP, Reddy said.

Intellectual Forum district convener S Ramabrahmam, organising secretary Dr M Vengal Reddy, co-convener N Ravinder, Dasuram Naik (LHPS), Nidhi (Arasam), B Ramadevi, B Yadagiri (DTF), M Chukkaiah and Botla Chakrapani (CPM) were among others present.