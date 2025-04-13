  • Menu
Seethakka focuses on Warangal development

Warangal: “Efforts are on to develop erstwhile Warangal comprehensively,” the Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj said.

On Saturday, she held a review meeting with the officials at the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Mission Bhagiratha, Panchayat Raj, and Women and Child Welfare.

She directed the officials to put the contractors delaying the developmental works on blacklist. “Emphasis is on people’s representatives, officials, and other stakeholders to cooperate to speed up the development of Warangal, Seethakka said.

“The onus is on officials concerned to hold talks with the contractors and plan to complete the road works. There is no dearth of funds.

The government will pay the bills in a week.

The key point is that the bills will be released to the contractors if they ensure quality in the developmental works,”Seethakka said.

The minister directed the district collectors to give impetus to Anganwadi centres.

