Seethakka urges corporates to adopt remote villages

Warangal: In an effort to support students in backward villages of Mulugu district, 130 bicycles were distributed to stu-dents under the ages of by Synchrony and OpenText companies under the guidance of the Nirman voluntary organisation.

The distribution event was held at the Government Junior College in Govindaraopet, with Telangana Pan-chayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka participating as the chief guest. Minister Seethakka highlighted the lack of basic facili-ties for students in remote areas and called on corporate companies and influential individuals to adopt these re-gions for development. Nirman has adopted six villages in the past five months and has been actively aiding students with such initiatives.

The minister also inaugurated an open borewell in LB Nagar village and announced plans to conduct monthly mega job fairs in Hyderabad and free medical camps in rural areas to improve access to education and healthcare.

The event was attended by district president Paidakula Ashok, Library Corporation Chairman Banoth Ravi Chander, Mandal President Paladugu Venkatakrishna, and Nirman organization members Mayur and Priya.