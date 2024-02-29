Sircilla: BJP using Lord Ram for politics says Ponnam Prabhakar

Sircilla : BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas visited Nampally Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, an affiliated temple of Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy, on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Prabhakar lashed out at MP Bandi Sanjay. He questioned whether there is a fool in the country who asks where the birthplace of Lord Ram is and criticised that BJP is doing marketing by playing with the name of Ram. He said that if he speaks wrongly about Lord Rama anywhere, he will be ready to be burnt alive and added that Bandi Sanjay spoke wrongly about his mother who was alive. He said that even though he had differences with former Vemulawada MLA Ramesh Babu in the politics of these years, he never criticized the families personally.

He said that Sanjay is acting in front of the media but not coming to discuss the development he has done as an MP in five years. He should tell what he did to Vemulawada Devasthanam. Prabhakar said that Bandi Sanjay was a moron. Bandi Sanjay, who lost as MLA, should resign as MP, Gangula Kamalakar and Bandi Sanjay were accused of colluding in the elections.

There were not even a hundred people in the Prajahita Yatra. In the last MP election he was benefitted from KCR’s comments on Hindus, politicized it and won as MP. He did nothing for Karimnagar parliament constituency in five years, Prabhakar said.