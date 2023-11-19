Live
Just In
Sircilla: Government converted waste fields into cultivable lands says BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao
Sircilla : BRS party Vemulawada MLA candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao said that the BRS government has the credit of irrigating crores of acres of lands with Kaleswaram waters.
As part of ‘Gadapa gadapaku Gulabi Jenda’programme he campaigned along with Mark Fed ex-chairman Loka Bapureddy and senior leader Enugu Manohar Reddy in Posanipet, Kathalapur, Sirikonda, Peggerla, Ootpally, Bhushan Raopeta, Chintakunta and Rajaram Tanda of Kathalapur mandal on Saturday.
Speaking on this occasion, Chalmeda suggested that the people should observe how the Telangana region used to be during the 65-year rule of the Congress party in the common state and how it is now in the past nine and two years of the separate Telangana state. He said that CM KCR has the honour of providing water to every acre by keeping water in Kathalapur mandal for 365 days with a flood canal.