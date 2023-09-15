Sircilla Medical College set for opening today

Sircilla: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will virtually inaugurated the Sircilla Government Medical College on Friday.

District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collectors N Khemya Naik and Gautham Reddy inspected the arrangements for the inauguration of the Government Medical College here on Thursday. Later, the accommodation arrangements for the medical students at Sardapur Agricultural Polytechnic College were examined. He ordered the officials to make all arrangements for the inaugural programme

The IT Minister KTR will visit Sircilla on Friday and will participate in the opening ceremony of the medical college at Sircilla by-pass road. At 12 noon he will participate in a rally to be organised from Sircilla CESS office to Ambedkar square to thank CM KCR for sanctioning the medical college. Governmental Medical College was built on 36 acres with G+3 floor at a cost of Rs 39 crore, each floor contains 4 blocks. There are 100 doctors, of them 50 are faculty, 38 senior resident doctors and other doctors, 250 non teaching and other staff are appointed

The students intake is 100 and 90 students have joined so far in the first year. The State quota will be filled on September 16 and All India quota will be filled by September 18. Accommodation for students arranged at Agricultural Polytechnic College, Sardapur.