Live
Just In
Sircilla: Use social media to counter Congress’ campaign says KTR
Attend’s BRS’ Yuva Athmiya Sammelanam
Sircilla : Minister KTR asked the party cadres to make use of social media to defeat Congress party’s campaign against the BRS. Addressing the party’s “Yuva Athmiya Sammelanam” in Sircilla on Friday, he asked the voters to compare Sircilla before 2014 and current situation adding that he had worked only for development, set up Medical College, KG to PG, Nursing College and Agriculture College in district.
People have to see the development and vote. Now there is water under Tangalla Palli Bridge for 24 hours. The workers are made owners with workers-to-owners spending Rs 400 crore. Two units have been started in Apparel Park. Aqua Hub has been established.
Stating that he doesn’t indulge in caste or religion issues, he said he carried out several development works in 9 and a half years as development is his caste. All states have a CM but here the leader who brought Telangana State KCR is the CM.
Congress party wanted BRS merged and that party was led by man caught in note for vote case. The BRS achieved the state with the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs, the Congress did not give the State. The Congress given opportunity to rule 11 times, but neglected Telangana, he said.