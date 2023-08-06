SRiX, Web3learn to shore up Blockchain tech

Warangal: The SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Web3learn for collaboration in Web3 & Blockchain technologies. The MoU was signed by SRiX CEO Col. B S Rao and, Web3learn founder Kiran Dutta in the presence of Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor, SR University, here on Saturday.

Blockchain is a rapidly growing technology, transforming various sectors like finance, supply chain management, healthcare and beyond. As this technology continues to gain momentum, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can leverage its potential to drive business growth and efficiency.

SRiX, a leading Technology Business Incubator under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, is aimed at nurturing, promoting and funding the startups. It has so far supported over 100 startups.

Web3Learn recently successfully concluded their 100 Girls in Blockchain project, wherein 100 girl students have been trained free on live projects in Blockchain. Through this MoU, Web3Learn will support Web3 and blockchain startups of SRiX and deliver cutting-edge blockchain training programs, workshops, and courses for students of SR University.

The collaboration will bring together the expertise of both entities, combining SR Innovation Exchange’s extensive industry experience and Web3learn’s leading-edge knowledge in Blockchain education.