State encouraging private varsities, flays BSP

Hanumakonda: There is a conspiracy to distance dalits and poor from education, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana chief and former IPS RS Praveen Kumar said. Praveen Kumar who interacted with the students in Kakatiya University (KU) on Tuesday said that the TRS Government was trying to defunct the universities in the State.

"It's apparent that the government was intentionally ignoring the varsities without releasing funds and not taking up recruitment of teaching and non teaching staff. The government which allowed private universities – Anurag, Malla Reddy, SR and Vignan etc – was indirectly encouraging the privatization of education," he said. As a result, the students belonging to poor and distressed sections have no choice but to leave education, he added.

He said that the KU students told him that they have no facilities in the hostels and the quality of food is also not good. "Despite the demand from students, the varsity is not ready to issue notification for the admission into the Ph.D.," Praveen Kumar said.

Neither the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao nor the other ministers have no time to visit the varsities to know the problems faced by the students, he said. He demanded the authorities to reduce fees besides regularizing the self-finance courses. Further, he demanded the government to release a grant of Rs 10,000 crore immediately for the development of KU.

The former IPS officer appealed to youth and students not to fall prey to the political parties' bait during the elections. "Time has come for the youth to bring BSP into power," he said, stating that he would strive hard for the upliftment of poor and distressed sections.

BSP KU incharge Botla Manohar, Fit India Foundation Warangal president Namidla Ramesh, student leaders Vanguri Shankar, Katkuri Sunil, M Ravi Kumar, Manda Shyam and Arikilla Stephen were among others present.