State will take care of Preethi's family: Errabelli

The State Government will take care of the kin of Dr Dharawath Preethi who allegedly committed suicide, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who met the family members of Preethi at Girni Thanda in Jangaon district on Friday consoled them, besides handing over financial support to them at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.





"It's unfortunate that some politicians were trying to gain advantage by politicising the death of Preethi. Preethi's family will get justice. The government will take action after the completion of the investigation, Errabelli said. Preethi's moher Sarada thanked Errabelli for his constant support since her daughter was hospitalized. She said that no one can bring back Preethi but all that we need is to punish the culprits. It may be recalled here that unable to bear the harassment by her senior Md Saif, Preethi, first year MD student of the Kakatiya Medical College, allegedly ended her life.





Errabelli said that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will take part in several developmental programmes in Warangal on March 23. Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar were among others present.











