Sudharani likely to be crowned Warangal Mayor

Warangal: Unsurprisingly, there wasn't much debate over the Greater Warangal Mayoral candidate in the political circles. Ever since the news broke that the former Rajya Sabha member Gundu Sudharani was contesting the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the bubble of hope of the several TRS leaders, who were aspiring for the Mayoral post, evaporated.

It's said that the likes of Farmers Debt Relief Commission Chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar's sibling Vijay Bhaskar were among the others, who dearly wanted to become the Mayor.

But when they learned that the 57-year-old Sudharani was a certainty to contest from the 29th Division, the aforesaid leaders didn't even file their nominations, thinking that it was a foregone conclusion.

"Although a few names propped up here and there by and large Sudharani appeared forefront running for the Mayoral office. The community, which she belongs to is one of the dominants in Warangal. The TRS has always relied on social engineering.

Unless something drastic happens, the name of Sudharani will be there in the sealed cover sent by the TRS leadership and to be opened at the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Friday," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India.

On the other hand, there are several TRS Corporators running for the Deputy Mayor post. With the Mayor post going to the BCs, the speculation is rife that the Deputy Mayor post will be given to the forward castes.

Boinapally Ranjith Rao (51st Division Corporator), Nalla Swaroopa Rani (57th Division) and Avala Radhika Reddy (64th Division) are in the race for the post. The name of Endla Nageshwar Rao (45th Division), who belongs to Mudiraj community, is also doing rounds.

There was an argument that if the Mayor post goes to the candidate belonging to the Warangal East constituency, the Deputy Mayor post should go to the Warangal West Assembly segment or Wardhannapet.

Meanwhile, the TRS leadership has appointed Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar as the party observers for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election. The urban district administration has made arrangements for the election that takes place at 3 pm on Friday.