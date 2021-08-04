Take up delimitation of assembly seats: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government has been trying to suppress the development of both the Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons along with State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar at the R&B Guest House here on Wednesday, he found fault with the Centre for not taking up delimitation of assembly constituencies.

"It's not fair for the Centre to say that it has no immediate plans to increase seats in Legislative Assemblies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by taking up delimitation of Assembly constituencies until 2026. When there was no objection to take up the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, why the Centre wants to undermine the interests of the Telangana and AP," Errabelli questioned.

Errabelli said that according to the Section 26(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 in Article 170 of the Constitution, the number of seats in the Legislative Assemblies of the successor States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be increased from 175 and 119 to 225 and 153, respectively. It's possible with an amendment, he added, pointing out that Centre had merged seven mandals of erstwhile Khammam district with Andhra Pradesh. He said that there would be no legal tangles if the Centre takes up delimitation process.

He said that BJP which has no proper footing in Telangana and AP is feared of regional parties. He dared the BJP State leaders to talk about the delimitation process, besides making their stand clear on it. "Instead of talking tall, the BJP AP and Telangana State leaders should exert pressure on their national leaders to take up the delimitation of assembly constituencies," Errabelli said. Further, he told the BJP leaders to protect the interests of the Telugu-speaking States.

Errabelli recalled that MP K Keshava Rao and the then MP Vinod Kumar met the then Union Minister and present Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, and urged him to speed up the delimitation process. Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and Mayor Gundu Sudharani were among others present.