Telangana: Genpact to set up tech centre in Warangal

American professional services firm, Genpact will set up a tech centre in Warangal. Delighted over the decision of Genpact, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao extended compliments to the firm CEO Tyagarajan and his team for supporting the aim of Telangana government to strengthen IT in tier II towns.

The minister said that Tech Mahindra and Cyient have already ventured into Warangal and started his services and now with the Genpact's decision, Warangal is set to soar high.



"Delighted to announce that @Genpact has chosen to set up a tech centre at Warangal. My compliments to CEO @tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in tier 2 towns. After Tech M, Cyient and now with Genpact's decision, Warangal is set to soar high," the minister tweeted.

Genpact announced its decision in a meeting with the minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Genpact president and CEO Tiger Tyagarajan, Senior Vice President Vidya Srinivasan, Global Infrastructure and Logistics Satish Vadlamani, VP and India Operations Leader and Legal Counsel Madhu Babu were present.

