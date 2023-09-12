Telangana: Kakatiya University student JAC stages protest, security intensified at KU

The police beefed up security in the wake of the Kakatiya University student JAC called for a bandh to protest the attack on the students in Warangal. The police were heavily deployed at the KU Distance Education Center and stopped the rally of the students. An altercation between the police and student union leaders took place during the event.



Earlier, the student unions blocked the buses of many private educational institutes at the university. From the bus

They asked the students to get down and cooperate with the bandh. BJP and Congress parties have expressed their support for Students JAC Bandh.

While protesting against the irregularities in Ph.D. category-2 admissions, the students have been protesting for 6 days, alleging that the task force police beat them. They are demanding to hold the admissions again besides withdrawing cases.