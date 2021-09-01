Telangana: Three dead and two injured in a brutal attack on a family in Warangal

In a horrific incident that took place at LB Nagar in Warangal district, three died on the spot while two others are being treated in critical condition after a brutal attack by a man. The man who committed the murder is said to be the deceased's, own brother. Going by the reports, five members of the same family who were residing in LB Nagar of Warangal district were attacked by some men with knives and axes leading to the death of three people. The injured were rushed to the MGM hospital as their condition was critical.



Upon learning of the matter, police arrived at the scene and examined it. The deceased have been identified as Chand Pasha (50), Khaleel (40), and Sabira (42) and the wounded were Samar and Fahad. The case is being investigated by the police.



However, the incident created a sensation across the district. The man who killed the family was identified as Chand Pasha's own younger brother Shafi. The murder appeared to have taken place in the wake of a dispute between relatives over the livestock trade. Meanwhile, Warangal ACP Giri Kumar said that they are inquiring into the matter.