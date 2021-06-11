To make way for PV district: Merger of Urban, Rural district on the cards?

Warangal: Ever since a turf war was unfolded between the TRS leadership and Eatala Rajender, Huzurabad Assembly constituency has become a political epicentre with both the groups trying to outwit each other for supremacy. Apparently, Huzurabad is the most sought after constituency in this political turmoil that indeed decides the fate of Eatala who is reportedly to join the BJP.

The political turbulence has also reopened the demand for PV District with Huzurabad as its headquarters where former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, fondly known as PV, did his schooling. His native village Vangara is barely 15 kilometers from Huzurabad. Against this backdrop, the demand for PV District has once again surfaced with the locals supporting their cause in commemoration of the former PM's Centenary birth celebration. It may be recalled here that KCR Government had announced PV birth Centenary last year leading to June 28 this year.

The move could have a lot of impact politically as a section locals strongly believe that Eatala didn't put up full efforts for PV District when the reorganisation of districts was done in 2016. Huzurabad is known as a bastion for the TRS, but in a changed political scenario Eatala's position cannot be underestimated as he was able to make a niche for himself in the constituency personally over the years.

To counter Eatala and the sympathy he gained after he was stripped of his minister post, the TRS leadership certainly needed a potent weapon that could knock off the challenge posed by the former at the budding stage itself.

Speaking to The Hans India, Thirunahari Venkata Prasad, T-JAC Coordinator, Zilla Sadhana Samithi member, stakes claim that Huzurabad has all the credentials to become a new district in the name of PV. He said, "Nine peripheral mandals – Huzurabad, Kamalapur, Elkathurthy, Bheemadevarapally, Jammikunta, Veenavanka, Shankarapatnam (formerly known as Keshavapatnam), Saidapur and Ellandakunta – could make. Formation of PV District should be seen as a historical necessity rather than political compulsion." If formed, the PV District is likely to have nearly 5 lakh population with a geographical extent of at least 1,200 square kilometers.

Against this backdrop, speculation is rife that Warangal Urban and Rural districts will be merged leaving Kamalapur, Elkathurthy and Bheemadevarapally, currently part of Urban district. It may be mentioned here that by and large people in Warangal had always opposed geographical division.

In the words of Forum for Better Warangal president Pulluru Sudhakar, the merger of Urban and Rural districts is imminent to protect the cultural and historical significance of the region. "Clubbed together, Warangal will forge ahead with the resources it has – agricultural, educational, natural and service-oriented," he said. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the State Government had already sought the information of Urban and Karimnagar districts that lose geographical area for the formation of PV District. The government's apathy in deciding headquarters to Warangal Rural district also indicates that there was a possibility of merging the Urban and Rural districts.