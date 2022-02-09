TRS, BJP cadres clash in Warangal

Warangal: Tension prevailed for sometime at Jangaon on Wednesday with both the TRS and the BJP cadres coming to fisticuffs when the former tried to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in protest against his remarks on Telangana formation. Some TRS workers, armed with sticks were seen chasing the BJP activists. However, the timely intervention of police brought the situation under control.

Later in the day speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda, the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring to sabotage the development in Telangana. "The Prime Minister showed his true colours, unbearable of Telangana development. Modi's comments undermine the sacrifices of people in Telangana for a separate State," Errabelli said. He said that Modi's remarks are against the Federal spirit of the country.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that Modi's comments indicate that the BJP is against the Telangana people. As a result, the BJP-led Central Government was not interested in fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.