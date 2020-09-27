TRS is scared of BJP: Revuri Prakash Reddy

Warangal: Currently Telangana is under the rule of Doras, former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Speaking at a meeting in Khanapuram on Sunday, he criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for opposing the farm bills rolled out by the Central government.

"The farm bills are aimed at strengthening the farmers economically. The farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country at their will and wish," Reddy said.

He said that KCR, who is implementing forced agriculture in the State, has no moral right to oppose the farm bills. "The TRS government is forcing the farmers to cultivate crops as it suggested and threatening them to stop the Rythu Bandhu if they fail to do so," Reddy said. Further, he accused the TRS Government of not providing relief to the farmers who suffered crop loss.

Reddy said that the TRS is afraid of BJP's growth in the State. The BJP would replace the TRS Government after 2023 elections.