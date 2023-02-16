TS giving top priority to public health, says Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Top priority is being given to healthcare and education in Telangana State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating the Apollo Reach NSR Hospital near Arepally, a suburban village of Warangal, on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is hell bent on providing corporate-level healthcare to the people. "KCR has already resolved to establish a medical college in each district. Hyderabad will soon be surrounded by super-speciality hospitals," Errabelli said, referring to the high budget allocation in the 2023 budget.

Warangal will become a health hub, Errabelli said, pointing to the ongoing construction of a multi-level super-speciality hospital in Warangal with an outlay of Rs 1,100 crore. In addition to the MGM Hospital, Warangal also has PMSSY Hospital. Both the hospitals have high-end healthcare facilities, he said. In accordance with the increase in population, the healthcare needs are also growing, he said, referring to the mushrooming of private hospitals. He urged the private hospitals to be compassionate towards the poor patients.

Efforts are also on to give a fillip to the growth of the IT industry. The upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal will be a shot in the arm for the unemployed youth in Warangal, Errabelli said. The minister wished the Apollo Reach NSR Hospitals management on the occasion.

NSR Group chairman N Sampath Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and former chairman of Warangal zilla parishad S Samma Rao were among others present.