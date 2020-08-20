Two youth go missing after being slipped into flood water on Warangal-Mulugu highway
Two youngsters who were travelling on bike accidentally slipped into the flood water on National Highway 163 (Warangal-Mulugu highway) which submerged due to the heavy rains
The incident took place two days after the Mulugu MLA warned about the National Highway 163 which is looking like a river today.
The two brothers identified as Alem Shivaji and Kaviraju, a native of Bandarupally village of Mulugu mandal are crossing the stream on a bike which was overflowing. The two youngsters were washed away due to the strong current of water.
Two days before I warned about national highway 163 that it's looking like river today unfortunately two youth slipped from bike into water and lost,police rescue team is in action.— Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) August 20, 2020
But who is responsible for this?@TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia @INCIndia @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/tzME7dc70F
Rescue operations are underway to trace them. Mulugu MLA Seethakka rushed to the spot and is overseeing the rescue operation.
Due to the heavy rains, a low-level bridge constructed across Vatte Vagu between Chinnaboinapally and Shapally village of Eturunagaram collapsed. Also, a bridge that was constructed across Jampanna Vagu in Dodla village has also submerged.