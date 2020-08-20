Two youth go missing after being slipped into flood water on Warangal-Mulugu highway

Two youngsters who were travelling on bike accidentally slipped into the flood water on National Highway 163 (Warangal-Mulugu highway) which submerged due to the heavy rains.

The incident took place two days after the Mulugu MLA warned about the National Highway 163 which is looking like a river today.

The two brothers identified as Alem Shivaji and Kaviraju, a native of Bandarupally village of Mulugu mandal are crossing the stream on a bike which was overflowing. The two youngsters were washed away due to the strong current of water.

Two days before I warned about national highway 163 that it's looking like river today unfortunately two youth slipped from bike into water and lost,police rescue team is in action.



But who is responsible for this?@TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia @INCIndia @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/tzME7dc70F — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) August 20, 2020

Rescue operations are underway to trace them. Mulugu MLA Seethakka rushed to the spot and is overseeing the rescue operation.



Due to the heavy rains, a low-level bridge constructed across Vatte Vagu between Chinnaboinapally and Shapally village of Eturunagaram collapsed. Also, a bridge that was constructed across Jampanna Vagu in Dodla village has also submerged.